2017 record: 11-3, 8-1 Pac-12
Coach: Clay Helton (fourth year)
Sked or alive? Can the Trojans survive September? After opening at home against UNLV, USC travels to Stanford and Texas. The Trojans finish the month at Arizona. It wouldn’t be surprising if USC’s start mirrors 2016, when the Trojans opened 1-3. That was also the last time they broke in a new quarterback.
Why they’re here: Sam Darnold is gone. His successor will be either redshirt freshman Jack Sears or true freshman J.T. Daniels, who had some wow moments during training camp. Either way, the Trojans will be able to run the ball effectively, and their defense might be on par with Washington’s. The inexperience at QB limits their ceiling.