Instead of having Amazon packages sent to your doorstep, have them delivered to an Amazon Locker.
Lockers are set up in all areas of Tucson, many of which are open 24 hours. All you have to do is select your preferred location at checkout.
You'll receive a pickup code to enter in the locker and you can retrieve your package in all its glory. Some mail carriers also have locker features and will allow you to pick your package up there instead.
There are also other features that you can invest in, such as BoxLock — a padlock that you can keep on a storage bin outside your home. It's locked to passersby, but not to mail carriers.
When you're expecting a package, you send the information to BoxLock. When the mail carrier arrives, they can scan the package's barcode and the lock will open. It's that easy.