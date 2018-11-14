Last week: Beat Oregon, 32-25
This week: at Colorado, 11:30 a.m.
Utah lost starting quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss for the remainder of the season, then beat Oregon anyway and became the favorite to win the Pac-12 South. The Utes did it with an undersized freshman quarterback in 5-foot-11-inch Jason Shelley, and running back Armand Shyne, whose injuries limited him to just five games in his first two seasons. Shelley passed for 262 yards and ran in the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Shyne took 26 totes 174 yards. Utah can clinch its place in the Pac-12 conference title game by beating Colorado and with an ASU loss to either Oregon and Arizona.