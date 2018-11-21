Last week: Beat Colorado, 30-7
This week: vs. BYU, 8 p.m. Saturday
No Tyler Huntley? No problem. No Zack Moss? Sigh. The Utes lost their starting quarterback and one of the Pac-12’s premier rushers at the start of the month and haven’t missed a beat. Freshman Jason Shelley stepped in at quarterback and has thrown for 483 yards in two wins, averaging almost 30 more yards through the air than his predecessor. Shelley is a threat with his legs, too, as evident by a pair of scores on the ground against Oregon two weeks ago and a 23-yard scamper in a commanding win over Colorado. Utah inserted Armand Shyne at running back and he is averaging 5.3 yards per carry in two starts. The Utes are thankful for the program’s first Pac-12 South title, which they clinched with last week’s win and Arizona State’s loss to Oregon.