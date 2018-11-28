Last week: Beat BYU, 35-27
Bowl projection: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
We said it: “Coach Kyle Whittingham's challenge to second-year starter Tyler Huntley was simple: Don't get hit.”
Utah's quarterbacks have a knack for getting hurt. The trend continued when they lost Huntley in Week 10. His replacement, Jason Shelley, has carried the Utes to the Pac-12 championship game for the first time since the game's inception in 2011. Utah hasn’t lost since Huntley exited a Nov. 3 game in Tempe with a broken collarbone, and is similarly perfect since star running back Zack Moss reaggravated a knee injury while climbing into bed.