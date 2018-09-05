Last week: Beat Weber State 41-10
This week: at Northern Illinois, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: Utah trailed 10-0 early in its opener before it scored 41 unanswered points, a sign the Utes could be a tough out when quarterback Tyler Huntley is clicking. The defense allowed Weber State to convert just three first downs the entire game. Utah’s defensive unit will allow Huntley to make an occasional slow start or a bad through here and there. It held Weber State to just 59 yards of total offense in almost 27 minutes of possession. Those numbers will be impossible to replicate in a date with Washington next weekend, but Utah’s defense checked all the boxes in Game 1 and could propel the Utes to the top of the South sooner than later.