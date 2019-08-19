2018 record: 9-5, 6-3 Pac-12
Coach: Kyle Whittingham (15th year)
Sked or alive? Not all Pac-12 schedules are created equal. The Utes have only four road games, and they don’t play Oregon or Stanford. But two away games potentially impede their path to another South Division championship. Utah opens Pac-12 play at USC on Sept. 20. The Utes also must visit Washington on Nov. 2.
Why they’re here: Utah has the best defense on the west coast and is especially strong up front and in the secondary. The question, as always, is whether the Utes will produce enough on offense to go from good to great. They have yet another new OC in Andy Ludwig. Keeping QB Tyler Huntley healthy will be critical.