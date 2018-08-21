Flight record: 7-6, 3-6 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: Kyle Whittingham (111-56 in 14 seasons at Utah, 111-56 in 14 seasons overall)
Co-pilots: OC Troy Taylor, DC Morgan Scalley
Hub: Rice-Eccles Stadium (45,807 capacity)
Itinerary: vs. Washington, Sept. 15; at Stanford, Oct. 6; vs. Oregon, Nov. 10
Return visits: QB Tyler Huntley, RB Zack Moss, WR Britain Davis, WR Raelon Singleton, OL Lo Falemaka, OL Jackson Barton, OL Darrius Paulo, DL Bradlee Anae, DB Julian Blackmon, K Matt Gay, P Mitch Wishnowsky
Lost baggage: QB Troy Williams, WR Darren Carrington, DL Kylie Fitts, DL Lowell Lotulelei, LB Kavika Luafatasaga
Fight Plan: For the Utes, who have had uneven quarterback play in recent memory, this could be the year things stabilize a bit. Huntley returns after seizing the starting spot last year, and the Utes return four of their top receivers after Carrington’s departure. Utah needs Huntley — or any quarterback — to enter the upper echelon.
Ground crew: If Moss finds a way to stack some games on top of one another, he'll be one of the best backs in the league. He had five 100-yard games last year, including a 196-yard performance in the regular-season finale win over Colorado. And once more, the perpetually stout Utes have a solid front five.
Cloud 9: This could be the year Utah emerges from a down Pac-12 South and advances to its first conference title game. A lot has to go right for Whittingham and Co., but nine or 10 wins is viable.