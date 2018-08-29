Last year: Fifth in Pac-12 South, won Heart of Dallas Bowl (7-6, 3-6 Pac-12)
This week: Weber State, 5 p.m. Thursday
Analysis: Coach Kyle Wittingham's challenge to second-year starter Tyler Huntley on a conference call Tuesday was simple: Don't get hit. The Utes surrendered the fourth most sacks in the Pac-12 a year ago, with their signal caller getting taken down 38 times in 13 games. Still, Wittingham is pleased with how his junior quarterback has progressed. “He’s playing with more confidence. He’s making better decisions. He’s really just improved every facet of his game." That's bad news for the rest of the Pac-12. Utah had to replace four starters on the offensive line and from the sound of it, that might not be such a bad thing.