Record: 6-6
NET: 134
Kenpom: 136
Sagarin: 135
Worst loss: 90-79 to Hawaii at Fullerton, Calif., on Nov. 22.
Best win: 75-66 over Grand Canyon at Fullerton, Calif., on Nov. 23.
Storyline: Much-improved nonconference schedule has left Utes with nothing but bruises.
Redeeming quality: Utah’s porous defense is partially offset by the nation’s 54th best offensive efficiency, with the Utes hitting 55.6 percent from inside the arc and 72.4 percent from the free-throw line.
Number: 246 – Utah’s rank in defensive efficiency.
Projection: It will be a stretch for Utah to finish in the top four for a fifth consecutive season.
He said it: “We definitely could have bit off more than you normally have to do but it’s like my doctor used to tell me, ‘If it doesn’t kill you, it’s gonna make you stronger’ and that’s just the way we’re playing and practicing.”
— Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak