2017 record: 7-6, 3-6 Pac-12
Coach: Kyle Whittingham (14th year)
Sked or alive? How’s this for a gauntlet: Utah opens Pac-12 play against Washington, Washington State and Stanford – with the latter two on the road. The Utes then host Arizona and USC in consecutive weeks. Those two games could decide the Pac-12 South title.
Why they’re here: Utah doesn’t have a roster full of four- and five-star players like USC. It doesn’t have a transcendent talent like Khalil Tate. But the Utes return QB Tyler Huntley, defensive leader Chase Hansen and most of their offensive line. They also have the best specialists in the league. They’ll be in the hunt.