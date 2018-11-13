The Tim Floyd Experience ended abruptly at UTEP last season, with the former USC coach and UA coaching candidate resigning after a 1-5 start. The Miners went on to win only 11 games, then managed to lure Rodney Terry away from his Fresno State head coaching job in March. Terry will need some patience for the transition.
Only three players return from last season’s team and Terry has four Division I transfers sitting out this season, forcing him to rely on a mostly inexperienced players around versatile senior forward Paul Thomas. He did, however, manage to snag four-star guard Jordan Lathon in August, after Northwestern revoked his admission in May.
One of UTEP’s returnees, sophomore combo guard Evan Gilyard, led the Miners in scoring over their first two games with a total of 49 points while also dishing eight rebounds. He hit 6 of 9 3-pointers against Texas-Permian Basin in the Miners’ season opener. On the wing, Lathon is averaging 8.5 rebounds, while Kobe Magee shot 53.1 percent from 3-point range in Conference USA games last season.
Inside, big freshman Efe Odigie is averaging 18 points and seven rebounds so far. Ideally, Terry says he’s trying to play up-tempo with what was one of Division I’s most inefficient offenses last season, but the Miners’ numbers may make that tough. Their adjusted tempo so far ranks in the middle of Division I programs, according to Kenpom.com.