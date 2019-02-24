In what might have been something of a warm-up act for the kind of halftime shows featured during the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, Cassie and Konstantin Sandou of Cirque Entertainment put on a “Quick Change Act” during halftime at McKale.
The Moldova-born Konstatin Sandou and his Utah-born wife took turns changing into totally different outfits in mere seconds inside fabric tubes, while Konstantin also popped 12 rods through a box where his wife was before she emerged unscathed.
Technically, according to Cirque Entertainment, the box is known as a “Death defying Magic Illusion Box.” The company also says its quick-change artists “puzzle the minds of their audiences with staggering, high fashion costume transformations, which happen in front of our incredulous eyes in fractions of a second.”
All that may indeed be true.
But, however you describe it, the biggest cheer of their act was this: When Konstatin quickly changed from a light blue suit into an Arizona basketball jersey.