Vegas-style games like craps, roulette have arrived in Tucson

Casino del Sol west of Tucson debuted table games, including craps, roulette and mini-baccarat tables on Wednesday.
“Our players no longer have to travel to another state to play these games, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the Sonoran Desert to enjoy the expanded gaming offerings,” said Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino del Sol.
In April, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed the Tribal-State Gaming Compact Amendment which now allows Vegas-style table games at casinos in Arizona.
Casino del Sol’s tables bets start at $5.