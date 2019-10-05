Author, philanthropist and World War II veteran Carl Haupt and a charity he helps support are hosting a luncheon for WWII veterans on Nov. 7.
Haupt has written a book set before and during WWII that will be published Nov. 1. Proceeds from his book benefit Angels On The Border, a nonprofit group that helps those in need in Mexico.
Note: The venue has changed. The lunch is noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 445 S. Alvernon Way.
World War II veterans and spouses who are interested in attending the luncheon at no charge may contact Christine Glanz at 520-419-5825.
The reservation deadline is Oct. 20.
The cost for others who would like to attend is $30 per person.
Those who have already reserved a spot should contact Christine Glanz at the above number to let her know you are aware of the location change.