AVA Amphiteater, 5655 W. Valencia Road at Casino del Sol
Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway
Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E Sunrise Drive
Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E Speedway Boulevard
Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. on the University of Arizona campus
Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Road
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive
DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams Street
Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road
Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave.
Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway
Mission San Xavier del Bac, 1950 W San Xavier Road
R Bar, 350 E. Congress St.
Sahuarita High School, 350 W. Sahuarita Road
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7575 N Paseo del Norte
St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley
St. Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N Campbell Avenue
Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. in the Historic Y
Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E University Blvd
Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 1785 E. River Road
Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.
The Rogue Theatre, 300 East University Blvd. in the Historic Y
Tucson Convention Center, including the Leo Rich Theatre and the Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
University of Arizona Fine Arts Complex, including the Marroney and the Tornabene theaters and the Harold Dixon Directing Studio, southeast corner of North Park Avenue and East Speedway
Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road