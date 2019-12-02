The bright gibbous moon overwhelms fainter objects in the evening sky for the next week.
However, in the southwest after sunset (5:18 pm) in the darkening twilight you will find ever brilliant Venus.
At 5:45 pm Venus is 15 degrees above the horizon. Below Venus and closer to the horizon is Jupiter. Jupiter is always bright, but it will be low, and you will need clear skies and a clear horizon to find it.
Above Venus 5 degrees is Saturn. Saturn is bright enough to be seen in most light polluted skies even with the moon present. Saturn never gets as bright as Venus and Jupiter.
Nearly directly south in the evening twilight at 6:00 pm is Fomalhaut, the 18th brightest star in the sky. Tonight, toward the southeast is the nearly 9 day old gibbous moon.
Watch the southwest sky in the early evening for the next week. Jupiter is disappearing from our evening skies while Venus and Saturn grow closer together.
Every day Venus gets higher above the horizon and closer to Saturn. By next Tuesday, Dec. 10, they will only be 1.8 degrees apart.
By next Thursday, Dec. 12, Venus will be slightly higher above the horizon than Saturn. Even though both planets are low in the southwest, Venus’ brightness will shine through if the sky is clear, and Venus is a great pointer to Saturn.