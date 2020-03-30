Venus draws close to Alcyone tomorrow night

On this day in 1845 the French physicists Hippolyte Fizeau (1819-1896) and Leon Foucault (1819-1868) took the first photograph of the Sun using a daguerreotype, a metal plate treated with chemicals to make it light-sensitive. Surprisingly, this was five years after the first photograph of the full Moon was taken by chemist John W. Draper (1811-1882) on March 23, 1840.
Nowadays, photography is easy compared to the middle of the 19th century, but our sky is the same. Tonight, look at the western sky at 7:30 pm to see Venus only ½ degree (the width of the full moon) below the Pleiades the Seven Sisters. The nine-day old moon is nearly overhead.
Tomorrow night Venus is even closer to the Pleiades and seems to be part of the cluster. Venus will be especially close to Alcyone, the brightest star in the Pleiades. This is a must-see event. It will be best viewed through binoculars on a steady tripod or a small telescope. The ten-day old moon in the front part of Leo the Lion will brighten the sky. Fortunately, Venus and the Pleiades are quite bright and should be easily visible.
