The GI Bill allowed me to go to nursing school and to purchase a home but I only learned about my military benefits by accident. At the time I was a divorced mother of three with very little financial support for my children and with only a high school diploma.
At the age of 20 at the end of my 2-year military commitment, I had met and married my husband and thought my dream of falling in love, having children and living happily ever after in a house with a white picket fence around it had come true.
I eventually found myself divorced with three children under the age of six and moved to Chicago to be near family. I was working and trying to further my education at the same time.
While on a break from class one evening I met several older students attending the same college who were veterans working full time like me and attending classes in the evening. Through our conversations I found that they were getting funds through the GI Bill to attend school and they suggested that I look into it. By the next semester I had gone through the process of applying and receiving additional money from the GI Bill to continue my education.
When I needed a home and hoped to purchase one, I again found out about another GI Bill benefit from a friend. I had not been told of these benefits when I was discharged.
In the end I purchased the townhome using my VA loan benefit, paid off the student loan that I had and enjoyed a 30-year career as a registered nurse. I was able to help my children out when they needed it, travel extensively and do all the things I always thought I could never accomplish. Without that GI Bill maybe things would have gone differently.
Connie Campbell