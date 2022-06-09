Video shows Blake Masters confrontation with Green Valley man

A video filmed by Peter Jackson at a June 4 campaign event in Green Valley appears to show U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters grab Jackson as other attendees attempt to throw the 73-year-old out of the event.
The video Jackson filmed on a GoPro camera was uploaded to the Green Valley News YouTube channel following the incident.
Masters shared a video on Twitter from the same event, saying he got involved in the confrontation after Jackson "hit a woman."
A masked-up guy with a BLM shirt crashed this GOP event tonight. Started causing trouble, then he hit a woman. So me and some guys put him on the ground, then the police came for him.Fake news headline tomorrow: Senate Candidate Blake Masters ATTACKS Peaceful Protestor! pic.twitter.com/FgCmlZfsaq— Blake Masters (@bgmasters) June 5, 2022