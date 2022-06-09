 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Video shows Blake Masters confrontation with Green Valley man

  • Updated

A video filmed by Peter Jackson at a June 4 campaign event in Green Valley appears to show U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters grab Jackson as other attendees attempt to throw the 73-year-old out of the event.

The video Jackson filmed on a GoPro camera was uploaded to the Green Valley News YouTube channel following the incident.

Masters shared a video on Twitter from the same event, saying he got involved in the confrontation after Jackson "hit a woman."

