For WWII vets the GI Bill was extremely important to veterans and America. It built the middle class along with the unions in America.
As a Vietnam Era vet I went to three years of graduate school (1970-73) on the GI Bill. Congress had cheapened the bill to such an extent that it paid my tuition, part of the book costs and almost nothing to live on. And there certainly was no government housing available.
The only reason I was able to afford graduate schools was because my wonderful wife worked full time as a public school teacher. And in those days teachers were paid professional wages unlike the America of today.
For Vietnam Era veterans, the GI Bill did NOT help build the middle class.
Buzz Davis