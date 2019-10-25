VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
OPENINGS
SAWG Color My World Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 14. Exhibit showing through Dec. 1. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
ET CETERA
Display of Day of the Dead Altars/Día de los Muertos Ofrendas — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Altars honoring veterans and our ancestors will be on display. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1-3 and 6-9. $5. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Clay Hand and Footprint Ornaments — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. $30 for two ornaments, $15 each additional ornament; $30 per plate, $30 each additional. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 1, 4-8. $30. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
First Friday Mosaics November — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Get hands-on practice using different types of adhesives for mosaics. Learn techniques for deciding what to use, based on your substrate, the tesserae, and your environment. Age 16 and up. 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $15. andreaedmundson.art.
Open Studio Tour — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive Ste 180. Meet and greet artists and watch as they work in the gallery. Doug Shelton, Rose Collins and Zulia Gotay de Anderson. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3. 529-4886. facebook.com.
Paint Me a Story — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Join us as we gather round to hear a story read aloud and then stick around to paint a project relating to the story. This class is designed for children ages 2-6 with parental supervision. Children of all ages are still welcome to attend. 10-11 a.m. Nov. 2. $20. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Macrame Fringe Plant Hanger Workshop — Creative Kind Shop, 2905 E. Skyline Drive #141. Learn how to create a beautiful and colorful plant hanger using natural and colored macrame cord. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2. $45. 389-8197. creativekindshop.com.
Park Open Art Exhibit — Viente De Agosto Park, 99 S. Church Ave. Family friendly free event, with lots of community, thought provoking mixed media art, and a heart toward being the solution we want to see in the world. Noon-1 p.m. Nov. 3. 329-9192. veteranrescuemission.org.
Special Needs Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Children and adults with any special needs, along with their family members and caregivers to an event of ceramic painting. This will be a quiet event, not open to the public. Reservations necessary. 6-7 p.m. Nov. 3.790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Mosaics 3-Tapestry Method — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Two-session class to learn the tapestry mosaic technique to create a small but beautiful wall hanging. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 8 and 15. $65. andreaedmundson.art.