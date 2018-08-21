2017 record: 9-4, 5-3 ACC
Coach: Justin Fuente (third year)
Sked or alive? There’s danger early and late. Virginia Tech opens the season at Florida State. Oddly, the two haven’t met since 2012. Tech’s penultimate game brings Miami to Blacksburg. The Hurricanes have won three of the past four meetings, including a 28-10 thumping last season.
Why they’re here: The Hokies are young at a lot of spots, including quarterback. But the arrow is pointing up for redshirt sophomore Josh Jackson after he accounted for 26 touchdowns last season. Tech should be strong along both lines as well. At worst, the Hokies will push the Canes for the ACC Coastal crown.