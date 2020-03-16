Virus concerns hit all of us, so here are some coping tips

These are difficult days and I want to be helpful to you as you deal with the fallout of coronavirus concerns. Whether your kids are suddenly out of school for several weeks, you’re working from home or just struggling to keep your pantry stocked as grocery store shelves empty, let’s talk about some coping strategies.
Now’s a good time to introduce children to cooking basics – skills that will serve them well through their lives. I started cooking under my mother’s tutelage when I was so young that I had to stand on a step-stool to stir a pot, one of my mom’s aprons snugged up under my arms. Those early sessions with her ignited my lifelong passion for food and cooking and such sessions may do so for your young ones, too.
Even if you’re not a dedicated cook by nature, you and your kids can improve your skills together. Young ones can peel vegetables, stir batters and doughs. Along the way, they’ll learn math (by measuring), science (why yeast and leaveners help food rise) and much more. Moreover, picky eaters magically transform into dinner enthusiasts if they had a hand in its creation.
Older kids can easily handle recipes like the bread recipe below, though they may need some guidance. They can also help with cleanup, from pot-walloping to emptying and loading the dishwasher.
Be prepared for questions. That’s how young ones learn. Answering patiently will keep the kids interested. You can also expect usual kitchen jobs to take longer when the kids are involved. This is a time when I forfeit my usual dedication to efficiency, in favor of better face-to-face time.
These are also times when we may not have on hand the ingredients we normally use. I also have some ideas for substitutions if your pantry is shy of your usual ingredients.
• No half-and-half for your coffee? Mix heavy cream 50/50 with whole milk and you have half-and-half. No heavy cream on hand? Evaporated milk — not condensed milk — can also substitute for light cream in a pinch, both in cooking and in coffee.
• Obviously, you’ll use perishables first. Celery, onions and carrots all freeze well. Spend a little time chopping now and put zip-top bags of such vegetables into the freezer for future use. It’s a good idea also to put vegetable trimmings into a freezer bag. When the bag is full, you can use those trimmings to make vegetable stock.
• Thinking creatively can be helpful. Braises and stews are more adaptable than sautéed or fried dishes. They can also feed more people with the same amount of food than dishes where everyone gets their own protein. If you have enough, consider sharing your surplus with neighbors.
• And speaking of neighbors, this is a fine time to connect and stay in touch with yours. If you and yours are healthy, you could check with neighbors who need to stay in to see if they need anything when you head to the store. Remember to ask about their pets!
Meanwhile, you’ll need bread. Why not make your own? This recipe doubles nicely, if you’d like to bake a loaf to share.
Basic daily bread
Makes 1 9-by-5-inch loaf
Using whole milk and a little oil helps slow the bread going stale. The honey acts as a humectant, drawing moisture from the air, which also helps it stay fresh for up to a week. Vary this bread by kneading in chopped olives, chopped dried tomatoes, chopped cooked vegetables, cheese and/or herbs.
Ingredients
1 1/4 cups whole milk
2 teaspoons dry yeast
1 teaspoon sugar
3 cups flour
1 cup rolled oats (not instant) plus more for optional egg wash
3 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled, or neutral vegetable oil
1 1/2 teaspoon salt
1 whole egg, beaten with 2 tablespoons water, for optional egg wash
Preparation
Warm the milk to blood temperature. You can do this in the microwave – two 30-second bursts will usually do it – or in a saucepan on the stove.
Stir in the yeast and sugar. Let stand for a few minutes until foamy.
In a large bowl, combine flour, rolled oats, honey, butter and salt. Stir in the milk-yeast mixture. Add more milk, if necessary, to achieve a stiff dough. Tip dough onto a floured surface and knead until dough is smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. (Or mix flour and liquids in the work bowl of a stand mixture or food processor and let the machine do the work.)
Gather the dough into a ball, tucking ends under the ball’s bottom. Oil a clean bowl. Put the dough into the bowl, seam side up and twist until the top of the dough is lightly greased. Flip the ball over so the seam is on the bottom. Cover the bowl and let the dough rise in a warm place for about 1 hour or until doubled in bulk. (An unheated oven with the light turned on is a good place.)
Oil a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Punch the dough down, then turn the dough onto a floured surface and knead well. The dough should not be sticky; if it is, sprinkle the ball lightly with flour. Shape the dough into a loaf and place it in the prepared loaf pan seam-side down. Lightly oil the dough, cover with a clean towel. Allow to rise for 45 to 60 minutes or until doubled in bulk.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake the bread for 35 to 40 minutes. If you wish to use the optional egg wash, bake for 20 minutes, then brush with beaten egg. Scatter additional oats over the top of the loaf and return to the oven to finish baking.
Allow the bread to cool for 10 minutes, then tip out of the pan and allow to cool fully before storing. The cooled loaf will keep for up to a week if sealed in a gallon-sized zip top bag.
Robin Mather is a longtime food journalist and the author of “The Feast Nearby.” Follow her blog as she writes her third book, “The Feast of the Dove,” at www.thefeastofthedove.com.