Visited WTC the day before

  • Updated

On Sept. 10, my cousin's daughter and I were visiting New York City. Around 4 p.m. we decided to visit the World Trade Center and went to the observation decks and marveled at the view and the small planes flying below us. The next day, 9/11, I decided to visit West Point and while driving I heard the news that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. Driving north on the New Jersey Turnpike I had a view of the events occurring across the Hudson River. I often wonder why we decided to visit NYC on Monday instead of Tuesday.

