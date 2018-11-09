History: Good and excellent ratings for several years, but was placed on probation Oct. 23 and failed initial re-inspection on Nov. 2.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including shredded beef, machaca, cooked chicken, rolled tacos, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream; multiple dishes with “old food debris;” clean dishes stored on dirty shelving; cleaning products stored near cooking products; employee placed a bucket from the floor on top of food preparation table; mop sink and sanitizing sink were directly connected to sewage system; no working thermometer.
Follow-up: Awaiting a second follow-up inspection.
Comments: Declined to comment.