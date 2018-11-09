History: Mainly good ratings in years past, but four of seven inspections since April had negative findings. Most recently, a complaint from the public was followed by a needs improvement rating on Oct. 17, a failed initial re-inspection on Oct. 18 and a probation rating on Oct. 19 during a second re-inspection.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including tacos, carnitas, machaca, raw eggs, ham, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and tomato; employee did not wash hands before putting on gloves to handle food.
Follow-up: Passed a third follow-up inspection Oct. 29
Comments: A request for comment was not returned by deadline.