PHOENIX — The stage is being set for a vote by reporters at the state’s largest newspaper whether to form a union as its parent company is set to be acquired by another firm.
Late Tuesday, Greg Burton, executive editor of The Arizona Republic, declined to recognize a union even as proponents said they submitted cards seeking recognition from more than 70 percent of the estimated 100 eligible employees.
Burton said Gannett, which owns The Republic — and has both unionized and non-union newsrooms — has found involvement by the NewsGuild “has not helped these news organizations better serve the interests of our readers.”
NewsGuild representative Stephanie Basile said the next step is for the National Labor Relations Board to schedule an election, which she said should occur in about four weeks.
Burton, in a memo to employees, is urging them to reject the union.
Some senior reporters have questioned whether conditions will be worse under a union, with any contract negotiated potentially boosting pay for those at the bottom of the scale while taking back some benefits senior staffers currently enjoy.
The internal dispute has turned ugly, with accusations by union foes that organizers are tracking their comings and goings.
Rebekah Sanders, one of the organizers, said newsrooms have taken an “absolute hammering” in the past decade. The result has been fewer reporters to cover the local news.
Many reporters believe the cuts are unnecessary, she said. “Journalists are looking at the company they work for and the fact that they are still profitable and executives are still earning huge bonuses and not seeing that trickle down to the journalists who are actually doing the work,” Sanders said.
Gannett has agreed to be acquired by GateHouse Media, which owns nearly 150 daily newspapers and more than 684 community publications. Sanders said there is a fear that will lead to more layoffs.
She said organized reporters can build public opposition to future efforts to shrink the newsroom. A union also could negotiate advance notice of job cuts to let people try to find new jobs, as well as to provide post-termination health benefits, Sanders said.
Reporter Craig Harris, who has been with The Republic 24 years, said the string of layoffs has been “devastating,” taking the newsroom from about 450 employees when he started to 130 today. But he said that, as a whole, those let go were offered buy-outs, with severance pay of up to a year’s worth of salary plus medical coverage.
Harris said he sees no benefit of organizing: “We are in an industry that is not anywhere close to being as profitable as it once was.”
The fact that Gannett executives may be doing well is largely irrelevant, Harris said. “Whether we like it or not, corporate executives are going to make a lot of money. And that’s life.”
The Arizona Republic, in Phoenix, is distinct from the Arizona Daily Star, in Tucson, and the two newspapers have separate ownership.