Where: 2730 N. Trekell Road, Casa Grande
What to expect: Twins Alex and Jordan Lopez are always the headliners for Walden Grove’s offense, but the Red Wolves’ defense has been extremely impressive through two games. Walden Grove has outscored its opponents 83-0, including a 27-0 victory over Pusch Ridge Christian. Junior linebacker Sebastian Adamski had 20 tackles against Pusch Ridge Christian while senior Rick Avelar had 14. Walden Grove is a tough out this season, but don’t let Casa Grande’s record fool you. We think the Red Wolves should win, but give up their first touchdown of the season. Call it 30-7.