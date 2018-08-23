Where: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
What to expect: We picked against Flowing Wells last week, which added more fuel to the tank for the Caballeros to take down CDO. Running back Raashad Henderson scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter that gave the Cabs their first lead of the second half while quarterback Zachary Jurado completed 7 of 8 passes for 147 yards. Corey Noble led Walden Grove to the playoffs last season after taking over midway through the season. He’ll face new challenges this season, with the team’s starting quarterback and two leading rushers and receivers gone. Junior quarterback Alex Lopez will start for Walden Grove, but his experience on varsity is limited — he attempted just five passes last season. We learned our lesson last week: Expect a 42-20 Cabs win.