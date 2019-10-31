Location: 1302 S. Avenida Vega
What to expect: The back-to-back 4A Gila Region champions will look to end the regular season without any hiccups as the Red Wolves prepare for potentially a deep run in playoffs. Walden Grove middle linebacker Rick Avelar III has 135 tackles on the season, which matches his total from 2018. Fellow linebacker Sebastian Adamski is second on the team with 108 tackles. If Salpointe Catholic and Scottsdale Saguaro crack the Open Division bracket, the Red Wolves could be looking at top-five seed in the playoffs, which could mean hosting two playoff games. Palo Verde showed signs of improvement in the first year under head coach Mike Wells. And while we wouldn’t be surprised if the Titans are competitive on Friday, Walden Grove has too much talent to lose this one. Call it 38-17.