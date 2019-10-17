Location: 3500 S. 12th Ave.
What to expect: If it weren’t for the clash of two unbeatens, this would be without a doubt our game of the week. These teams are hitting their strides at the perfect time — right before the playoffs. That should mean a fun evening on the south side. What’s at stake? Possibly a regional championship. Both teams are 2-0 against teams in the Class 4A Gila Region standings and since this is a divisional game, whichever team wins controls its destiny to a region title. Ever since Walden Grove’s loss to Casa Grande, the Red Wolves have dominated every team in sight. They won’t dominate Pueblo, but they should win on the road. Call it 30-28.