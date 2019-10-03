Where: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico
What to expect: Last year, the story of the season for Walden Grove was the dynamic one-two punch on offense between the Lopez twins, Alex and Jordan, and linebacker Rick Avelar who led Southern Arizona in tackles with 135. All of those storylines are still in place. Alex Lopez threw for 335 yards — 157 to Jordan — and three touchdowns last week against Glendale, while Avelar is averaging 13.4 tackles per game. There’s more to Walden Grove than just those three. Junior linebacker Sebastian Adamski leads the team with 71 tackles, and the defense has only given up six points in the last two games. The Red Wolves are a different team since the 12-point loss to Casa Grande, and they’ll keep the momentum train going after beating Rio Rico 49-7.
C