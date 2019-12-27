Walgreens #09953

Walgreens #09953

7885 E. Speedway

History: Excellent ratings since 2007. Received a needs improvement on Nov. 26.

What the inspector saw: Hand-washing sinks in restrooms did not have hot water.

Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 6.

Comment: Declined to comment.

