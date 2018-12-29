Nevada head coach Jay Norvell is FIRED UP about giving walk-on wide receiver Ben Putman a full-ride scholarship. Norvell even dropped an Allen Iverson reference. pic.twitter.com/w5ATgznJwR— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 29, 2018
Nevada walk-on wide receiver Ben Putman became Saturday’s unlikely hero when he caught a wheel-route pass down the sideline that put Nevada one yard away from a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Running back Devonte Lee scored immediately after and the Wolfpack took a 10-7 lead.
The 5-foot-9-inch, red-headed junior college transfer was given a scholarship by coach Jay Norvell during the postgame trophy celebration.
“I didn’t even know who he was three months ago,” Norvell said. “All he does is compete.”
Putman caught four passes for a team-high 114 yards.