After finishing his Mountain View High School career last season, guard Drew Cotton considered offers from Tulane and Richmond before both fell through. He said he was then set on playing for Pima College this season, but kept hearing from Utah Valley coach Mark Pope.
“He said, ‘I don’t have a scholarship for you but I’d love it if you walked on,’” Cotton said.
So Cotton enrolled in the Orem, Utah, school in August, and the move has paid off for both sides: Cotton has averaged 5.8 minutes a game, serving in a spot combo guard role when matchups or foul trouble dictate. He also picked up a pair of non-athletic scholarships that he says pay for tuition.
“It’s going great so far,” Cotton said. “The environment is perfect for me. The only thing is the snow. It’s a little too cold for me.”
The third of four boys in a sports-minded family, and a cousin of professional player Bryce Cotton, Drew Cotton said Pope told him there would be games he would play in and games he wouldn’t. Cotton said he isn’t counting on playing Thursday because of the game’s importance.
But Pope says Cotton’s availability is important for a team whose depth is limited by three redshirt transfers.
“He’s a great young man and I love him so much,” Pope said. “He’s had to be kind of thrown in there because there’s nobody else but he’s a tough kid. We’re gonna need him throughout the season. He’s going to have to make a contribution and make plays for us.”