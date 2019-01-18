FICTION
1. “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
2. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “The Wicked King” by Holly Black (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
5. “The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
6. “The New Iberia Blues” by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)
7. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “The Fork, the Witch, and the Worm” by Christopher Paolini (Knopf Books for Young Readers)
NONFICTION
1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “Everyday Millionaires” by Chris Hogan (Ramsey)
3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)
4. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
5. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
6. “The Clean Plate” by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)
8. “Best Self” by Mike Bayer (Dey Street Books)
9. “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup)
10. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)