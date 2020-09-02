Ninety-six-year-old Walter Ram, born in Nogales, Arizona, in 1923, lied about his age (16 at the time) and joined the U.S. Army. After his one-year service with the 158th Infantry, he received an honorable discharge. With the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, he reenlisted and was assigned to the 94th Bombardment Group, 331st Squadron of the 8th Air Force. In 1943 SSgt Ram was assigned to Bassingbourn, England, and was on the "Helno-Gal" B-17E, a four-engine bomber made for the U.S. Army Air Corps. On his sixth mission his bomber was shot down over Keil, Germany. His crew member, Chuck Lewis, threw a semi-conscious Walter out the bay door saving his life. Only four of Ram's 10 man crew survived the crash. Walter woke up as a POW in a German hospital and was sent to Stalag 7A for one month before being moved to the notorious Stalag 17B near Krems, Austria, where he was imprisoned for 19 months. As the war came to a close the entire prison camp was placed on a 300-mile forced march enduring starvation frozen terrain, and snow. In early May, 1945, Walter's group was liberated by Patton's 13th Armored Division. SSgt Ram was awarded his first Purple Heart as a POW, but had to wait 76 years for his second, which was awarded August 23, 2019, by Sen. Martha McSally in front of a packed auditorium at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Walter said at the ceremony, "Every time our commanders sent us on a mission, they knew we weren't coming back and we knew that, too. We just went ahead. Nobody was afraid. We just knew we had to destroy the target, whatever it took." Ninety-six-year-old Walter Ram lives in Tucson today, serves as a docent at the Pima Air and Space Museum, and is in good health.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!