Before Saturday’s game, Arizona forward Ira Lee warmed up by taking a few jump shots, and then basketball icon Bill Walton walked out of UA’s tunnel. Wearing a black sweater vest and holding a Grateful Dead tote bag, Walton walked over to Lee and had a five-minute conversation with the sophomore forward. Who knows what the two were discussing, but it was a busy weekend for Walton’s first trip to Tucson this season. Walton, who called two of Arizona’s games at the Maui Invitational in Hawaii, was an analyst on the ESPN2 broadcast Saturday with play-by-play announcer Roxy Bernstein.
Walton took time to visit the UA campus and tested out the new sleep pods on campus, in which students can take a nap after class or a study session. He also took a tour of the Cole and Jeannie Davis Indoor Sports Center, which is still under construction across the street from McKale Center and Arizona Stadium. The facility is expected to be finished in less than a month.
You thought he was finished there? Walton stopped by the Lute Olson statue outside of the Hall of Champions and bowed down in front of it. Olson coached Walton’s son, Luke, at Arizona from 1999-2003, when they went to two Elite Eights and one Final Four in 2001, the year UA lost to Duke in the national championship game.