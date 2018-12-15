At halftime, Walton was honored for winning the Dick Enberg Award from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) for his work in promoting education and athletics. He had been honored in June but was unable to collect the award in person until Saturday.
Before he died a year ago, Enberg himself nominated Walton for the award. The two broadcasters were close San Diego-area friends, but Walton’s honor had more to do with the work he has done as a broadcaster to promote academics and sports.
Doug Vance, a former Kansas SID and now Tucson-based executive director of CoSIDA, said the award has been given out annually since 1988 to a national sports figure who has a commitment to education and academics.
The way Vance and UA publicist Matt Ensor described it, giving Walton the award was a no-brainer.
“He has a very strong academic focus,” Ensor said. “From an SID perspective, he’s awesome.”