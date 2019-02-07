Bill Walton entered McKale Center sporting a black ESPN polo and jeans and a cheek-to-cheek smile.
He walked over to UA boosters Jeff Stevens and Cole Davis and expressed his excitement to “leave it all out there,” because Thursday was Walton’s last broadcast at McKale Center for the 2019 season.
Walton was on the broadcast with play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch and while it’s possible he could be on call for future Arizona games this season, Walton won’t appear at McKale until the 2019-20 season.