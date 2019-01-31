Few basketball players know back pain more than Bill Walton, whose professional career was plagued by it.
So the ESPN analyst, who was doing his second of three straight UA games Thursday, said the absence of UA center Chase Jeter was key during their 90-69 loss at UCLA last Saturday.
“Health is everything,” Walton said.
Walton said Jeter’s absence particularly plagued the Wildcats because Jeter is their best player on both ends of the court.
“Look what happens when you take LeBron James off the Lakers. Or Magic off the Lakers in the ’80s,” Walton said before Thursday’s game.
Naturally, though, Walton found a bright side to look at.
“The thing that makes me super proud is how the Wildcat fans have stayed loyal and stayed positive,” he said.