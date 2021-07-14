Ward 3 and Ward 6 candidate chat

Voters in two wards will chose Democratic candidates in the Aug. 3 primary election for Tucson City Council.

The Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board is hosting Zoom chats in both races. Candidates will present their priorities and answer questions posted by the Star journalists and chat participants.

Ward 3 candidates Kevin Dahl and Juan Francisco Padrés will chat Wednesday, July 14, at 3 p.m. (Zoom Meeting ID: 956 7966 5773 Passcode: 986681)

Ward 6 will be Friday, July 16, at 11 a.m. with Steve Kozachik, Andres Portela and Miranda Schubert. (Zoom Meeting ID: 942 0048 8109 Passcode: 795949)

Join the chats via Zoom or email Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com for the direct link.

Recordings of the video chats will be posted on Tucson.com.

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466. Twitter: @sbrownarizona. Facebook: sbrownarizona.

