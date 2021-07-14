 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ward 3 and Ward 6 candidate chat

Ward 3 and Ward 6 candidate chat

Join Star Opinion for a chat with candidates in the Democratic primary election for Tucson City Council. Ward 3 candidates (from top left, Kevin Dahl and Juan Padres). Ward 6 Candidates are, from left, Steve Kozachik, Andres Portela and Miranda Schubert. 

Voters in two wards will chose Democratic candidates in the Aug. 3 primary election for Tucson City Council.

The Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board is hosting Zoom chats in both races. Candidates will present their priorities and answer questions posted by the Star journalists and chat participants.

Ward 3 candidates Kevin Dahl and Juan Francisco Padrés will chat Wednesday, July 14, at 3 p.m. (Zoom Meeting ID: 956 7966 5773 Passcode: 986681)

Ward 6 will be Friday, July 16, at 11 a.m. with Steve Kozachik, Andres Portela and Miranda Schubert. (Zoom Meeting ID: 942 0048 8109 Passcode: 795949)

Join the chats via Zoom or email Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com for the direct link.

Recordings of the video chats will be posted on Tucson.com.

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466. Twitter: @sbrownarizona. Facebook: sbrownarizona.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Opinion Coordinator

Sara Brown joined the Star in 2014 after working for the San Pedro Valley New Sun in Benson. She works with letters to the editor, produces Opinion Team chats, and curates columns such as Keeping the Faith, Business Awards and Adopt A Friend.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
A giant list of movies filmed in Tucson
tucson life

A giant list of movies filmed in Tucson

  • Updated

Hundreds of movies have been filmed in Tucson, Arizona throughout the years. The many films have starred actors such as Patrick Dempsey, Gene Wilder, Kevin Costner, Whoopi Goldberg and Drew Barrymore.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News