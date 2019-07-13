The Golden State Warriors announced they plan to retire the jersey of Andre Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP and a vital part to three NBA championships.
Iguodala was never an All-Star for the Warriors, but his contributions were clearly enough to merit being remembered for posterity by hanging his jersey, No. 9, in the rafters.
It leads to this question: Should Arizona consider putting Iguodala’s jersey on permanent display at McKale Center, joining Sean Elliott, Steve Kerr, Mike Bibby, Miles Simon, Jason Gardner and Jason Terry?
That’s a stretch. Iguodala was a one-year starter, 2003-04, on a team that didn’t win an NCAA Tournament game. He scored 594 career points, which 113th in school history.
Different UA administrations will always have different ideas about retiring jerseys, so it’s not inconceivable that a future athletic director will rewrite criteria and put Iguodala’s jersey in the rafters.
Two UA athletes are conspicuous by their absence in the retired jersey business — 1990s softball shortstop Laura Espinoza Watson, the Babe Ruth of NCAA softball, whose season records of 37 home runs and 129 RBIs have stood for 25 years, and point guard Damon Stoudamire, who I maintain is the second best basketball player in school history, behind Sean Elliott.
It’d make sense to work on a plan to honor Stoudamire and Watson before taking a look at Iguodala.