Last week: Beat No. 8 Washington State, 28-15
This week: Pac-12 championship game vs. No. 17 Utah, 6 p.m. Friday
Bowl projection: Rose Bowl
We said it: “The Huskies return nine starters from a defense that led the Pac-12 a year ago.”
Washington was always in the mix, even after a loss to Auburn to start the season. A Week 7 loss to Oregon shifted the power and the Huskies hung on for dear life in the ludicrous Pac-12 North. Myles Gaskin kept the Huskies’ offense moving in conference wins over Utah, Arizona State, Stanford and Washington State. Gaskin hit the century mark in three of those four contests, totaling 547 yards and five scores. The senior became the first Pac-12 rusher to top 1,000 yards on the ground in all four seasons. Washington’s defense led the conference for the fourth straight year and ranked 13th nationally entering championship week. The Huskies are a win away from their third straight New Years Six bowl and their first Rose Bowl bid since they last won it 18 years ago.