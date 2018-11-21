Last week: Beat Oregon State, 42-23
This week: at No. 8 Washington State, 6:30 p.m. Friday
It’s the granddaddy of them all — or at least its prequel. After starting the season with a crushing loss to a then-top-10 Auburn team and stumbling along in the Pac-12 with losses to Oregon and Cal, Washington somehow still has an outside shot at reaching this year’s Rose Bowl. It’ll take a win over No. 8 Washington State on the road this week and a Pac-12 championship game victory over Utah on Nov. 30, but the Huskies could be peaking at the right time. Senior Myles Gaskin has saved his best for last, rattling off 283 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks — both Washington wins. The Huskies are thankful for preseason All-American Trey Adams, who returned to the offensive line in the win over Oregon State after tearing his ACL midway through last season and missing every game so far this year with a back injury.