Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) is lifted in the air in celebration of his touchdown run against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Seattle.

Last week: Beat Stanford, 27-23

This week: Bye

Jake Browning’s production has dropped off significantly from his stellar sophomore campaign in 2016, making that 3,430-yard, 43-touchdown season the anomaly in an otherwise disappointing career. The Washington senior is on pace for career lows in completions and touchdowns, and a career high in interceptions. All things considered, the Huskies have to like their chances in the North Division after fending off Stanford last weekend. They get Oregon State at home after a bye week before taking on Washington State in the Apple Cup and presumptive division championship.