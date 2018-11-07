Last week: Beat Stanford, 27-23
This week: Bye
Jake Browning’s production has dropped off significantly from his stellar sophomore campaign in 2016, making that 3,430-yard, 43-touchdown season the anomaly in an otherwise disappointing career. The Washington senior is on pace for career lows in completions and touchdowns, and a career high in interceptions. All things considered, the Huskies have to like their chances in the North Division after fending off Stanford last weekend. They get Oregon State at home after a bye week before taking on Washington State in the Apple Cup and presumptive division championship.