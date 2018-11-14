Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Oregon State, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Washington finished the 2017 season with the No. 17 offense in football, thanks largely to quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin. When the pair returned this year, it was fair to assume the same kind of success. Instead, the Huskies have scored just 25 touchdowns in 47 red zone trips and have settled for a field goal 13 other times — figures that land them at 89th in the country in red zone efficiency. Browning is missing his favorite target from a year ago in Dante Pettis, whom the 49ers took in the second round of the NFL draft.