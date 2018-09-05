Last week: Lost to No. 9 Auburn, 21-16
This week: North Dakota, 2 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: The Huskies still could be the team to beat in the Pac-12 at the end of the year. They just aren’t quite there yet. A close loss to a top-10 Auburn team might serve as a low point for Washington, but we won’t get a better idea until it travels to Utah next week. The Huskies held the lead midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday’s contest, but quarterback Jake Browning flopped on his chance for a game-winning score. Coach Chris Petersen was happy about how his team responded to a late deficit, but it gave up 420 yards and turned the ball over twice. That’s not a formula for winning big games.