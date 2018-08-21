Flight record: 10-3, 7-2 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: Chris Petersen (37-17 in 5 seasons at Washington, 129-29 in 12 seasons overall)
Co-pilots: OC Bush Hamdan, OC Matt Lubick, DC Jimmy Lake, DC Pete Kwiatowski
Hub: Husky Stadium (70,083 capacity)
Itinerary: at UCLA, Oct. 6; at Oregon, Oct. 13; vs. Stanford, Nov. 3
Return visits: QB Jake Browning, RB Myles Gaskin, TE Drew Sample, OL Trey Adams, OL Kaleb McGary, OL Nick Harris, DL Greg Gaines, LB Ben Burr-Kirven, LB Tevis Barlett, DB Taylor Rapp, DB Byron Murphy, DB Myles Bryant, DB JoJo McIntosh
Lost baggage: RB Lavon Coleman, WR Dante Pettis, TE Will Dissly, OL Coleman Shelton, DL Vita Vea, LB Azeem Victor, LB Keishawn Bierria
Flight plan: If Browning rediscovers his Pac-12 POY-winning ways of 2016, the Huskies might not just be the team to beat in the Pac-12, but the whole country. The Huskies are loaded, but only if Browning is on. Browning was masterful in '16, passing for 3,430 yards and 43 touchdowns with nine interceptions. But his pedestrian 2017 — 2,451 yards, 18 touchdowns, five picks — has him trending downward. With Pettis gone, he'll need to find some new top targets.
Ground crew: It's a bit of a surprise that Gaskin chose to return to the Emerald City, after three consecutive 1,300-yard seasons. But Gaskin, a two-time all-conference selection, has some unfinished business, including smashing the team's rushing record held Napoleon Kaufman.
Cloud 9: Chris Petersen puts the CP in CFP, and so will the Huskies. Or, at least, those are the expectations. It’s Pasadena-or-Bust for the Dawgs, who’ve won 22 games the last two seasons after 15 in Petersen’s first two years.